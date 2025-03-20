Virat Kohli poses with Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana ahead of IPL 2025 opener

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli recently posed for a couple of images with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana. The two teams will meet in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ad

The Royal Challengers have already landed in Kolkata and have commenced their preparation for the tournament opener. During the training session, players from both camps met each other and shared pleasantries.

In a post shared by KKR on social media, Kohli was seen posing with India teammates Rinku and Harshit Rana. The picture was received well by fans and has garnered more than 1.5 lakh likes in just an hour.

"A picture to be framed 💜❤️ Rinku Singh | Harshit Rana | Virat Kohli | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL2025."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana were last seen in the action during Team India's victorious run in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets to clinch their third Champions Trophy title.

Harshit played the first few games but later had to make way for an extra spinner. Kohli, on the other hand, had an eventful campaign, finishing with 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50, including a century and a fifty each.

Ad

Rinku Singh, meanwhile, was not part of the Champions Trophy squad but was in attendance for the final against the Kiwis at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He also shared a post on Instagram, where he was seen posing with the Champions Trophy.

"Give him all the love you can" - Virat Kohli throws support behind new RCB skipper Rajat Patidar

Senior batter Virat Kohli urged fans to back new Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar during the RCB Unbox event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 36-year-old reckons that Patidar has everything to take the franchise forward.

Ad

"The guy who is going to come next, is the guy who is going to lead you for a long time. Give him all the love you can. He is an amazing talent, a great player we have all seen that but he's got a great head on his shoulders. He'll do a great job for this amazing franchise and take the team forward. He's got everything that is required," Kohli said.

Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers will look to win the IPL trophy this year, which has eluded them until now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback