Virat Kohli promises to give a bat to Rajasthan Royals star after RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was seen interacting with Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga after their IPL 2025 game. On Sunday, April 13, RCB beat RR by nine wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga was seen holding Virat Kohli's bat during their discussion when the RCB batter asked him if the bat is heavy or light. He then told Hasaranga that he will give him one of his bats when the two teams meet each other again in Bengaluru.

"I'll give you one. I think I have. Bangalore I'll give you," he can be heard telling Hasaranga in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on social media via their official Instagram handle.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who now plays for RR, began his IPL journey with RCB in the 2021 season and played three seasons for them till 2023. The two teams are set to play each other one more time in the league stage this season, when RCB will host RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.

Virat Kohli scores unbeaten half-century as RCB continue away winning run

RCB registered their fourth win of the IPL 2025 season. It was yet another victory playing away from home. Notably, they have lost both their games at their home ground so far and have all four wins playing away from home.

Against RR, they were set a target of 174 after having bowled first. Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli set the tone for the chase, getting them off to a flying start by adding 92 runs on the board in just 8.4 overs for the opening stand.

While Salt was eventually dismissed for 65, Kohli kept going at the other end. It was a typical innings from the star batter that we often witness during a run-chase. He remained unbeaten on 62 off 45 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 137.78 as RCB won the game by nine wickets and 15 balls to spare.

It was his third half-century of the season and his 100th T20 fifty overall. Virat Kohli has been in fine form, playing an instrumental role in RCB's success so far this season.

