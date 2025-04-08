Virat Kohli roars in delight while Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma look dejected as RCB edge past MI in a thrilling IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli roared in delight after his team's victory was sealed during the IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday (April 7). At the same time, MI captain Hardik Pandya and opener Rohit Sharma looked dejected as their team was on the brink of a fourth loss this season.

After being asked to bat first, RCB scored a massive total of 221 for five, following aggressive half-centuries from Rajat Patidar (64) and Virat Kohli (67). MI then got to 209 for nine in 20 overs and lost the match by 12 runs after fighting hard in the chase.

During the final over, MI were still alive in the chase as they needed 17 runs from the last three balls. Naman Dhir hit a four on the next ball but played a dot on the fifth delivery, which ended MI's chances in the encounter. Virat Kohli was spotted celebrating passionately after the ball, while Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma looked gloomy in MI's dressing room.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"That was a really amazing match"- RCB captain Rajat Patidar said after the win vs MI in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blazing half-century in the first innings. Reflecting on the win, Patidar said:

"That was a really amazing match. It was hard, but the way the bowlers showed courage, it was amazing. The credit goes to the entire bowling unit. Not easy to stop a team on this ground. The way Krunal Pandya bowled the final over was amazing. The way he showed courage was fantastic."

Patidar added:

"We wanted to take the game as deep as we can. The wicket was really amazing to bat, typical Mumbai wicket. The ball was coming nicely onto the bat. After the over of Hardik Pandya, I decided I had to go all out from here. I was not worrying about getting out. In this format, wrist spinners are wicket-taking bowlers. Suyash bowled beautifully from the shorter end."

What were your favorite moments from this match? Let us know in the comments section.

