Virat Kohli’s 2008 Under-19 India teammate named as IPL 2025 umpire

Virat Kohli's Under-19 India teammate from 2008 will be among one of the umpires for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. IPL 2025 will see defending champions KKR and RCB clash in the opening encounter on March 22.

The player is none other than Tanmay Srivastava, who was a vital member of the Indian team led by Virat Kohli that won the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia in 2008. The former cricketer is set to take up a new role as an umpire in the IPL 2025 season.

Tanmay played a crucial 46-run knock in the final as well. He was the highest run-scorer for India in the final. The left-handed batter announced his retirement from professional cricket around five years ago. He has been officiating in domestic matches and has now been announced as an umpire for the IPL.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) formally made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

"A true player never leaves the field—just changes the game. Wishing Tanmay Srivastava the best as he dons a new hat with the same passion! #UPCA #IPL #UP #PrideOfUP," the tweet read.

Tanmay, Virat Kohli's Under-19 batchmate, played 90 first-class matches and scored 4918 runs. He played 44 List-A games and scored 1728 runs. The left-hander also played for teams like Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL.

Virat Kohli to don the RCB jersey for 18th straight IPL season

While Tanmay Srivastava will be officiating in the IPL 2025 season, Virat Kohli is set to represent RCB for the 18th straight season. Kohli has been a part of RCB since the first-ever IPL edition in 2008 and continues to be a vital member of the side.

He was retained by the franchise for a whopping ₹21 crore ahead of the mega auction. Last season, Kohli won the Orange Cap by scoring 741 runs from 15 matches as RCB made the playoffs.

With 8004 runs, he is the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL to date. RCB have never won the IPL even once so far and as their quest for a maiden title continues, Kohli will once again have a key role to play in their campaign this season.

