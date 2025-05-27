Virat Kohli's fighting 30-ball 54 ends tamely as he mistimes a big hit off Avesh Khan in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli for 54 in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. The 36-year-old fell while trying to play a big shot, but he sliced the ball to Ayush Badoni, who was stationed at long-off.

Ad

The wicket further boosted LSG's chances of ending their season with a win. It significantly mounted the pressure on RCB to secure the win they needed to secure the top-two spot on the points table.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The innings was Kohli's eighth 50+ score of the season. He will head into the IPL 2025 playoffs with 602 runs in 13 matches. His dismissal meant that the onus fell on the RCB middle-order and lower-order to take the team home on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Will O'Rourke double strike dents RCB's chances of victory against LSG

RCB's opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli had set the ideal platform for the side to chase down 228 runs for victory. The former fell for 30 after mistiming an Akash Singh delivery to cover, where Digvesh Rathi made no mistake.

However, it was a double strike by New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke in the eighth over that set RCB back in the chase. He removed Rajat Patidar for 14 and Liam Livingstone for a duck in two consecutive deliveries to put LSG on top in the match.

Ad

A fantastic, unbeaten knock of 118 off 61 balls from Rishabh Pant and a 37-ball 67 from Mitchell Marsh had earlier helped LSG reach an imposing 227/3 after 20 overs. After reaching his century on Tuesday, Pant celebrated with a somersault much to the delight of the crowd at the Ekana Stadium.

At the time of writing, RCB were 177/4 after 15 overs with Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More