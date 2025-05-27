Virat Kohli's fighting 30-ball 54 ends tamely as he mistimes a big hit off Avesh Khan in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli for 54 in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. The 36-year-old fell while trying to play a big shot, but he sliced the ball to Ayush Badoni, who was stationed at long-off.
The wicket further boosted LSG's chances of ending their season with a win. It significantly mounted the pressure on RCB to secure the win they needed to secure the top-two spot on the points table.
Watch the video of the dismissal here.
The innings was Kohli's eighth 50+ score of the season. He will head into the IPL 2025 playoffs with 602 runs in 13 matches. His dismissal meant that the onus fell on the RCB middle-order and lower-order to take the team home on Tuesday.
Will O'Rourke double strike dents RCB's chances of victory against LSG
RCB's opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli had set the ideal platform for the side to chase down 228 runs for victory. The former fell for 30 after mistiming an Akash Singh delivery to cover, where Digvesh Rathi made no mistake.
However, it was a double strike by New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke in the eighth over that set RCB back in the chase. He removed Rajat Patidar for 14 and Liam Livingstone for a duck in two consecutive deliveries to put LSG on top in the match.
A fantastic, unbeaten knock of 118 off 61 balls from Rishabh Pant and a 37-ball 67 from Mitchell Marsh had earlier helped LSG reach an imposing 227/3 after 20 overs. After reaching his century on Tuesday, Pant celebrated with a somersault much to the delight of the crowd at the Ekana Stadium.
At the time of writing, RCB were 177/4 after 15 overs with Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma at the crease.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS