Virat Kohli's fine knock ends on 67 as he miscues Hardik Pandya delivery in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli made a 42-ball 67 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday. The 36-year-old fell to Hardik Pandya in the 15th over of the innings, caught at the deep square leg boundary by Naman Dhir to give Pandya his first wicket of the innings and the third wicket, overall.

Ad

You can watch Kohli's wicket here.

The all-rounder also claimed the wicket of Liam Livingstone in the same over, who fell for a second-ball duck.

It was Kohli's second fifty of the season and the first-time he had reached the mark in less than 30 balls (29 balls) in his IPL career. The right-hander also crossed the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket, becoming the second fastest batter to achieve the feat.

Kohli shared a 91-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal after his opening partner Phil Salt fell off the second ball of the innings. Once the southpaw fell for 37 off 22 balls, he shared another useful stand of 48 runs with captain Rajat Patidar.

Ad

Trending

"We countered pretty nicely. Dev played an impact knock, I got a few going. My strength is to get the touch and feel of the ball early on. When I time the ball nicely, I have better chances of contributing. When Salty goes early, one of the guys has to make an impact. That partnership was important. What Rajat did is what Rajat does. One of their spinners was out of the game. It was difficult for the chinaman to bowl. That gave us 20-25 runs. The wicket wasn't as straightforward," Kohli said at the mid-innings break Via Cricbuzz.

Ad

Bumrah returns with 0 for 29 in four overs as RCB reach a mammoth 221 in 20 overs

Earlier, MI won the toss and opted to bowl first with captain Hardik Pandya citing the impact of dew later in the night.

The five-time champions welcomed Jasprit Bumrah back to the XI, who played his first match in any form of cricket for over three months. The 31-year-old claimed figures of 0 for 29 in four overs.

Ad

Rohit Sharma also made a comeback after missing the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury. The 37-year-old, who was included in the impact sub list, came onto the field before the 16th over of the innings, replacing left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur.

RCB ended their 20 overs with a score of 221 for 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More