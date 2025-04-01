  • home icon
Virat Kohli shares a hug and a laugh with former RCB teammate ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs GT [Watch]

By Mohul Bhowmick
Modified Apr 01, 2025 18:59 IST
India-IPL T20 - Source: Getty
RCB's Virat Kohli [Getty Images]

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), Virat Kohli was seen sharing a hug and laugh with his former franchise teammate Mohammed Siraj. The latter was earlier a part of RCB before being released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction in November 2024.

Siraj was then snapped up by the Gujarat Titans at the auction. The two teams - GT and RCB - are slated to meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2, with Siraj expected to lead GT's pace attack against his former team.

Kohli and Siraj are believed to be close friends, with the latter thanking the former several times for the impact he has had on the bowler's career. Siraj went on to play for India after being picked up by RCB ahead of IPL 2018. He was earlier a part of his hometown team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

You can watch the video here:

Virat Kohli has had a solid start to this edition of the IPL

Virat Kohli, with scores of 59 not out and 31, has started this IPL season positively, and looks all set to have a massive influence with the bat this term. With captain Rajat Patidar also in form in the middle order, Kohli can play more freely up top.

RCB are currently leading the IPL table with two wins in two matches, and will hope to remain in the top half. Widely derided for not having won the IPL title yet, RCB will be keen on turning their fortunes around in this campaign.

Kohli will have a massive role to play for RCB to do that, and he will need support from the likes of Patidar, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Tim David, all of whom have had a good start to the season.

