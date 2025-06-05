Virat Kohli shares a laugh and embraces Shreyas Iyer's father after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli shared a laugh and embraced Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer's father, Santosh Iyer, after the IPL 2025 final. It was a disappointing night for the Iyer family as PBKS suffered a six-run loss in the summit clash and missed out on their first-ever IPL trophy.

During the celebrations with the RCB contingent after the win, Virat Kohli spotted Shreyas Iyer and his father before proceeding to greet them. An Instagram user shared a video on the social media platform to give fans a glimpse of the heartfelt moment. In it, Kohli could be seen shaking hands, hugging Shreyas's father, and patting the shoulder of the PBKS captain.

"It's a massive moment in his career" - Cheteshwar Pujara on Virat Kohli winning IPL 2025 with RCB

During a recent discussion on Star Sports, Cheteshwar Pujara opined that winning the IPL trophy was a massive moment for Virat Kohli, who was visibly emotional after the triumph. The veteran batter felt that Kohli's passionate and touching reaction showed the importance of the victory for him.

"It's a massive moment in his career. He has achieved a lot in his career, but the one thing he couldn't achieve in his career for so many years was an IPL title. It shows how much it mattered to him because he was working hard to win this title for many years. He was looking very emotional and the tears coming from his eyes show the importance of an IPL title for a cricketer," Pujara said.

He continued:

"It's not easy, but the good part about Virat is that he is one of the fittest cricketers, and he is open to adapting to a new challenge or something different. He is always open to learning new things."

Do you agree with Cheteshwar Pujara's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

