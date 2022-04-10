[Watch] "Get me on the first ball" - Virat Kohli shares a laugh with MI starlet Dewald Brevis

Virat Kohli caught up with young South African batter Dewald Brevis and extended warm greetings after the conclusion of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Brevis is popularly known as 'Baby AB' in cricketing circles as his stroke play has some resemblance to that of South African legend AB de Villiers.

The 18-year-old dismissed Virat Kohli off his very first delivery in the IPL during the finishing stages of the match. The wicket had no significant repercussions for the result of the match as RCB were already on the verge of a comfortable victory.

After the game, Kohli met Dewald Brevis in the dugout and had a brief conversation.

Mumbai Indians shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the exchange between the duo. They captioned the video:

"Well done, young man!" 🙌 Virat Kohli was all praises for DB yesterday & Dewald's big smile says it all! 💙 #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #RCBvMI @dewald_brevis_17 @virat.kohli"

You can watch the video below:

Virat Kohli will next be in action on April 12 when RCB take on CSK

Virat Kohli has been in decent form this season but is yet to play his trademark knock. Across four games, he has scored 106 runs at an average of 35.33, batting at the number three position.

RCB have won three of their four games and are off to a good start under the new leadership of Faf du Plessis. They will next face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 12 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

