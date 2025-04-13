Virat Kohli smartly dodges intruder who barged onto the field to meet him after RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli smartly dodged a fan who entered the field to meet him after the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the encounter on Sunday, April 13.

An interesting incident happened after the match when Virat Kohli was on the field. He was having a friendly conversation with RR support staff members Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathore, who were part of India's coaching set-up in the past. During the interaction, Kohli spotted a fan approaching and swiftly got out of the way to evade him. The security personnel then forcefully escorted the intruder out of the ground.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt's contrasting half-centuries help RCB beat RR by 9 wickets in IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Yashasvi Jaiswal (75), Riyan Parag (30), and Dhruv Jurel (35*) played sensibly on a sluggish surface to help RR to a respectable total of 173/4 in the first innings.

Royal Challengers openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli then added 92 runs in just 8.4 overs to put their side in the driver's seat in the chase. Salt smashed his way to 65 (33), before perishing in the ninth over. Virat Kohli (62*) and Devdutt Padikkal (40*) finished the remaining job by taking RCB home in the 18th over. At the post-match presentation, Rajat Patidar reflected on the win and said:

"The bowlers bowled really well right through! They made it easy for the batters. The bowling in the power play was excellent. We were expecting something from 150-170 and it was there and there about. Our bowlers are ready to bowl on any surface, at any stage."

"Philip Salt was brilliant, and the partnership he had with Virat Kohli was pretty special too! Made our work easier. But, we are not a team that looks at home or away records, we only look at how we can win every match!" Patidar added.

RCB will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18.

