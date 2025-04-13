  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Virat Kohli
  • Virat Kohli smartly dodges intruder who barged onto the field to meet him after RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Virat Kohli smartly dodges intruder who barged onto the field to meet him after RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 13, 2025 23:15 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli smartly dodged a fan who entered the field to meet him after the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the encounter on Sunday, April 13.

Ad

An interesting incident happened after the match when Virat Kohli was on the field. He was having a friendly conversation with RR support staff members Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathore, who were part of India's coaching set-up in the past. During the interaction, Kohli spotted a fan approaching and swiftly got out of the way to evade him. The security personnel then forcefully escorted the intruder out of the ground.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt's contrasting half-centuries help RCB beat RR by 9 wickets in IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Yashasvi Jaiswal (75), Riyan Parag (30), and Dhruv Jurel (35*) played sensibly on a sluggish surface to help RR to a respectable total of 173/4 in the first innings.

Ad

Royal Challengers openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli then added 92 runs in just 8.4 overs to put their side in the driver's seat in the chase. Salt smashed his way to 65 (33), before perishing in the ninth over. Virat Kohli (62*) and Devdutt Padikkal (40*) finished the remaining job by taking RCB home in the 18th over. At the post-match presentation, Rajat Patidar reflected on the win and said:

"The bowlers bowled really well right through! They made it easy for the batters. The bowling in the power play was excellent. We were expecting something from 150-170 and it was there and there about. Our bowlers are ready to bowl on any surface, at any stage."
Ad
"Philip Salt was brilliant, and the partnership he had with Virat Kohli was pretty special too! Made our work easier. But, we are not a team that looks at home or away records, we only look at how we can win every match!" Patidar added.

RCB will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together!

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications