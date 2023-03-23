Virat Kohli sports a fresh look ahead of IPL 2023

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain and senior batter Virat Kohli has sported a fresh look ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Kohli represented Team India in the Test and ODI series against Australia, which concluded on Wednesday in Chennai. He was India's leading run-scorer in the four-match Test series by accumulating 297 runs at an average of 49.50 and played a crucial role in a 2-1 series win.

The stalwart will now shift his focus towards IPL 2023, which will commence on March 31. Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and gave his ardent fans a glimpse of a brand new look going into the IPL by sharing a photo of himself in the story.

Check out the story below:

Virat Kohli's latest Instagram story.

Before the IPL begins, Virat Kohli will also grace the RCB Unbox event on March 26 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Legendary IPL players and Kohli's former teammates Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers will also be in attendance as they will be inducted into the hall of fame.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



• First full squad practice

• Hall of Fame induction of ABD and Chris

• Live music acts by Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam and others

• Immersive RCB experience and more…



Virat Kohli will be back on the cricket field for RCB on April 2 in IPL 2023

RCB will commence their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 with a clash against the Mumbai Indians at home. After losing in the eliminator last year, they will be hoping to go all the way in 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli “I think I’m back to playing the way I do, but there’s a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL” - Virat Kohli talks about returning to Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy, on Bold Diaries. “I think I’m back to playing the way I do, but there’s a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL” - Virat Kohli talks about returning to Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli https://t.co/IJvTf8W1jt

Here is RCB's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

April 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Kolkata, 7:30 pm

April 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mohali, 3:30 pm

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow, 7:30 pm

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

