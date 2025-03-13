Virat Kohli sports a new trendy hairstyle ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli flaunted a new trendy hairstyle ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The iconic Indian cricketer was last seen on the field during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand last Sunday (March 9) in Dubai.

The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy for the third time. Kohli played a vital role with the bat in India's victorious campaign, scoring 218 runs across five games, including a century and fifty against Pakistan and Australia, respectively.

After a mini break, Virat Kohli will return to action during the upcoming season of the IPL. He will once again represent RCB in the lucrative league, as they retained him with a massive paycheque of ₹21 crore.

Ahead of his on-field comeback through IPL 2025, Kohli was recently seen sporting a trendy hairstyle. Popular hairdresser Aalim Hakim shared a couple of pictures of Virat Kohli on his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of his new hairstyle.

You can get a glimpse of Virat Kohli's new hairstyle in the post below:

Virat Kohli will return to field on March 22 when RCB take on KKR in opening match of IPL 2025

RCB's IPL 2025 campaign will begin on March 22 with a high-octane clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens. After losing in the Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals last season, the Royal Challengers will be optimistic of a better performance in IPL 2025 and go all the way under newly appointed captain Rajat Patidar.

Here is RCB's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 22: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 3:30 PM

April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 20: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 3:30 PM

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 9: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

