Virat Kohli teases Ravindra Jadeja with a hilarious dance during CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli playfully teased Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja with a hilarious dance during the eighth match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game was played on Friday, March 28, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The moment occurred after the 14th over of CSK’s innings when Kohli walked up to Jadeja, dancing humorously while the latter was seen laughing. The duo then engaged in a playful conversation, with Kohli making gestures with his hands.

Fans can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, chasing a target of 197, CSK got off to a disastrous start, losing Rahul Tripathi (5) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) in the second over, both dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Shortly after, Deepak Hooda (4) was sent back as Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his first wicket in RCB colors. Sam Curran also had a disappointing outing, scoring just eight runs.

Rachin Ravindra scored 41 off 31 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed 19 as RCB continued to take wickets at regular intervals. Towards the end, Ravindra Jadeja scored 25 off 19, and MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls, but it wasn't enough.

CSK finished their innings at 146/8, falling short by 50 runs. Hazlewood was the standout bowler for RCB, taking three wickets.

Collective batting effort helps RCB post a decent total on the board

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to field first. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt came out with an aggressive approach, smashing 32 off 16 balls, including five fours and one six. Devdutt Padikkal also played a brilliant cameo, scoring 27 off 14 balls.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had a modest outing, managing 31 off 30 balls. RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who was dropped twice, made the most of his chances, finishing with 51 off 32 balls, including four fours and three sixes. In the final overs, Tim David remained unbeaten on 22 off eight balls, guiding RCB to a total of 196/7 in their 20 overs.

