Virat Kohli welcomes Jasprit Bumrah into the attack with a stunning six in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli did not back down against the returning Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7. The opener hit a regal six to the mid-wicket fence off the very first ball he faced against the ace pacer to assert his dominance.

Kohli's hit-and-miss record against Bumrah was highlighted by several ahead of the high-profile clash. Until now, although he scored runs with a healthy strike rate, the pacer had got the better of him on five occasions, three of them coming after 2020, and the most recent one being in IPL 2024.

The MI spearhead, who missed the first four matches of the campaign, was cleared to return after a prolonged stint at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. He began his spell with a tight delivery to Devdutt Padikkal from around the wicket, conceding a single.

With Kohli on strike, Bumrah bowled a back-of-the-length delivery, hoping for the traditional Wankhede bounce to make an impression. The opening batter, however, was up for the challenge and sent the ball to the mid-wicket region after shuffling away from the stumps along with the delivery.

Have a look at the brilliant six right here:

Bumrah conceded 10 runs from his first over as he was the first bowling change. Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar continued to be MI's new-ball pair to begin proceedings.

Virat Kohli and RCB dominate powerplay despite early setback

After being put in to bat first, RCB fell into early trouble after Trent Boult castled Phil Salt. The English opener had begun the match with a boundary, only to be dismissed the very next ball.

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli showed intent from the word go, with the six off Bumrah proving to be a huge statement. Deepak Chahar was also not spared in his second over as he was hit for 20 runs to close out the powerplay.

At the time of writing, RCB are placed at 85-1 after eight overs, with Kohli inching towards a half-century.

