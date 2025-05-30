“Virat told me I’m not allowed to say that anymore” - AB de Villiers’ stunning claim after PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers revealed that Virat Kohli asked him not to utter the famous Kannada lines 'Ee Sala Cup Namde', meaning 'The cup is ours this year'. De Villiers' remarks came after the three-time finalists stormed into their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.
It was the fourth time they reached the IPL final and the first since 2016 when De Villiers' heroics helped them win Qualifier 1. The franchise hasn't won the elusive IPL title after 17 completed seasons, losing their three previous finals.
Talking about RCB's chances this season on ESPN Cricinfo, De Villiers said (via Hindustan Times):
"The time has come. RCB is going all the way. I'm not allowed to say the Bengaluru terms because Virat told me I'm not allowed to say that anymore. But I truly believe we are going all the way this season. So stay tuned, buckle up and enjoy the ride."
De Villiers had praised his former side for their all-around team effort this season, heading into the playoffs, saying:
"What excites me most this season is that multiple players are stepping up, not just one or two. It's not just the usual Virat Kohli or, back in the day, a Chris Gayle. Now, we see the whole squad responding under pressure."
RCB will face one of PBKS, Gujarat Titans (GT), or Mumbai Indians (MI) in the grand finale at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.
RCB did a demolition job on PBKS in Qualifier 1
RCB showed no sign of nerves in dismantling PBKS in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur last night. Winning the toss and bowling first, the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Josh Hazlewood set the early tone by reducing PBKS to 50/5 in the seventh over.
Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma continued the excellent work from the seamers by producing a sensational spell of 3/17 in three overs. Hazlewood's third wicket brought PBKS' innings to a close in just 14.1 overs for a paltry total of 101.
In response, opener Phil Salt smashed a sparkling 27-ball 56* to steer his side to a comprehensive victory by eight wickets in 10 overs. The 60 balls remaining was the biggest win margin while chasing in IPL playoff history.
Suyash was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling, which included the massive wickets of Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis.
