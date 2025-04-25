"Viru bhai had a very similar setup," - Suresh Raina makes big statement on young CSK batter amid his impressive start to IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina made a big statement on young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre. He compared his technique to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.
Mhatre has made an impressive start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign. In the game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, the right-hander scored a quick-fire 19-ball 30, where he hit six boundaries, striking at 157.89.
“Look at his feet, look at his head position. I remember Viru bhai (Virender Sehwag) had a very similar setup, where his head used to be very good," Suresh Raina said on JioHotstar.
Ayush Mhatre came into the CSK set-up as a replacement for injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out midway through the ongoing season. Raina also made a big statement, predicting that the youngster will play for the franchise for at least 10 years in the IPL.
“This player is going to play for at least 10 years for CSK. He showed us in the last match, try out Mhatre, you will get absolutely loyal and royal batting," he said.
Despite Mhatre's impactful knock, CSK could muster only 154 against SRH.
Suresh Raina reveals how star Mumbai Indians players appreciated Ayush Mhatre
Ayush Mhatre made his IPL debut in CSK's previous match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting at number three, he scored 32 runs off 15 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 213.33.
Suresh Raina also revealed how star Mumbai Indians batters Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma appreciated young Mhatre after his performance against them.
“Suryakumar Yadav appreciated him when he made runs at the Wankhede Stadium, then Rohit Sharma also spoke to him after that,” he said.
Overall, Mhatre has scored 62 runs in his first two IPL games and averages 31 with a strike-rate of 182.35. The young batter had a brilliant Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 for Mumbai, where he scored 458 runs in seven innings, including two hundreds at a strike-rate of 135. Following this performance, he got an opportunity to be a part of the IPL and was called up by CSK.
