Visuals of Rohit Sharma's son Ahaan go viral ahead of MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The visuals of Rohit Sharma's son Ahaan at an airport with his family have gone viral on social media ahead of the Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The Indian captain recently returned to Mumbai with his family after playing against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (April 13). Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, daughter, Samaira Sharma, and son, Ahaan Sharma, accompanied him during the short trip. He will return to the field on Thursday (April 17), when MI take on SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
An X user recently shared a video to give fans a glimpse of Rohit's son, Ahaan Sharma, while the cricketer's family was at an Airport. The video has gone viral online, garnering over 48K views and thousands of likes.
"I think Rohit not scoring runs has become a slightly serious issue"- Aakash Chopra on MI's batting performance in IPL 2025 match vs DC
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed MI's batting performance in the IPL 2025 match against DC and pointed out that Rohit Sharma's lack of form is a serious concern for them. Analyzing the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, he said:
"Although Mumbai won this match, the truth is that they were 25 runs short. You were 59/1 after six overs and then kept going at 10 runs per over and didn't get all out till the end. Will Jacks came to play one ball. It means you have not maximized the 20 overs. Everyone batted well, but I think they fell short."
"If you have scored 100 in 10 overs, reach close to 225 or 250 if you have so much might. I think Rohit not scoring runs has become a slightly serious issue in IPL. Mumbai will have to think about that. Naman Dhir, who is probably batting the best in this team, got very few balls. It won't work out if Rohit doesn't score runs. Things need to change. I think they underachieved," Chopra continued.
