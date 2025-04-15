Visuals of Rohit Sharma's son Ahaan go viral ahead of MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The visuals of Rohit Sharma's son Ahaan at an airport with his family have gone viral on social media ahead of the Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ad

The Indian captain recently returned to Mumbai with his family after playing against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (April 13). Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, daughter, Samaira Sharma, and son, Ahaan Sharma, accompanied him during the short trip. He will return to the field on Thursday (April 17), when MI take on SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

An X user recently shared a video to give fans a glimpse of Rohit's son, Ahaan Sharma, while the cricketer's family was at an Airport. The video has gone viral online, garnering over 48K views and thousands of likes.

Ad

Trending

You can watch in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think Rohit not scoring runs has become a slightly serious issue"- Aakash Chopra on MI's batting performance in IPL 2025 match vs DC

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed MI's batting performance in the IPL 2025 match against DC and pointed out that Rohit Sharma's lack of form is a serious concern for them. Analyzing the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, he said:

Ad

"Although Mumbai won this match, the truth is that they were 25 runs short. You were 59/1 after six overs and then kept going at 10 runs per over and didn't get all out till the end. Will Jacks came to play one ball. It means you have not maximized the 20 overs. Everyone batted well, but I think they fell short."

Ad

"If you have scored 100 in 10 overs, reach close to 225 or 250 if you have so much might. I think Rohit not scoring runs has become a slightly serious issue in IPL. Mumbai will have to think about that. Naman Dhir, who is probably batting the best in this team, got very few balls. It won't work out if Rohit doesn't score runs. Things need to change. I think they underachieved," Chopra continued.

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's assessment above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More