Vizag crowd chants ‘RCB, RCB’ as Harshal Patel bowls in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel was welcomed with chants of 'RCB, RCB' during the IPL 2025 match between his team and the Delhi Capitals (DC). The fixture was played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30.

Harshal Patel came on to bowl the sixth over of Delhi's batting innings. Soon, the Vizag crowd began chanting 'RCB, RCB.' Faf du Plessis was on strike when he bowled his first ball.

Both du Plessis and Harshal have played for RCB in the past in the IPL, which explains the chants when they were up against each other during the game between Hyderabad and Delhi.

Delhi bought du Plessis for his base price of ₹2 crore at the mega auction after he was released by RCB last year, having played three seasons for them from 2022 to 2024 and even captaining them in this phase.

On the other hand, SRH acquired Harshal Patel's services for ₹8 crore ahead of the 2025 season. He played for RCB from 2012 to 2017 before returning for another stint from 2021 to 2023.

As for the result of the game, Delhi beat Hyderabad by seven wickets. Faf du Plessis slammed a quickfire 27-ball 50 while Harshal, although wicketless, was impressive with figures of 0/17 from three overs.

A look at Harshal Patel's season for SRH so far

Harshal Patel has not quite come to the party as far as picking up wickets in concerned in this IPL season. From three games, he has managed to bag only three wickets with best figures of 2/34.

He has averaged 26.33 with an economy rate of 8.77, which is the lowest among all SRH bowlers in the tournament to date. Along with Mohammad Shami and Pat Cummins, the presence of Harshal makes it a formidable pace bowling unit for SRH.

Talking his IPL career overall, the right-arm pacer has played 109 matches and has been a consistent wicket-taker in the past few seasons. He has 138 wickets at an average of 23.39 and an economy rate of 8.74. In fact, he bagged 24 wickets last year from 14 matches while playing for the Punjab Kings.

