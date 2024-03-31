Vizag weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the DC vs CSK match in IPL 2024?

The 13th match of IPL 2024 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

DC have had a disappointing campaign so far in the tournament, losing both their games. They currently languish in the ninth spot in the 10-team tournament. Moreover, Delhi didn't look like they could win matches, with their batters failing to contribute.

CSK, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the standings with four points from two games. They picked up from where they left off last season and have looked like the best team in the tournament so far. Chennai will look to continue the winning momentum and strengthen their lead at the top of the table.

With the two teams coming into this game with different outlooks, fans will want to witness good competition between the bat and ball and a full 40 overs of action. Much to their delight, there is no chance of precipitation at all and an uninterrupted game of cricket is likely to unfurl in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening. Cloud cover will also be relatively less in and around the stadium.

The temperature will also be on the lower side, hovering in the 30 degrees Celsius range. There will be heavy winds blowing during the game and the air quality has been deemed fair by Accuweather.

"We have played some really good and bad cricket" - Ricky Ponting on DC's campaign so far

DC head coach Ricky Ponting has asserted that they have had discussions about how they have played in the last two games and maintained that they need to play consistent cricket throughout the 40 overs.

"We had a couple of chats about our cricket and the consensus out of those meetings is that we have played some really good and bad cricket. So, we need to find somewhere in the middle where we can play consistently good cricket over 40 overs," Ponting told reporters on the eve of the game.

