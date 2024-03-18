Wanindu Hasaranga to miss at least 3 SunRisers Hyderabad games in IPL 2024 after returning to Test squad

SunRisers Hyderabad will be without the services of Wanindu Hasaranga for their first three games of IPL 2024, as he has returned to the Test squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The 26-year-old had taken retirement from Test cricket in August to prolong his white-ball career. However, the spin-bowling all-rounder has returned to red-ball cricket for Sri Lanka, affecting his participation in IPL 2024.

While the all-rounder will miss the first three games, he remains uncertain for SRH's final game of the first phase - on April 5 - as the Test series against Bangladesh runs from March 22 to April 3.

The Sri Lankan T20I captain is one of two changes the tourists have made to their squad. Hasaranga and off-spinner Nishan Peiris have come in for Asitha Fernando and Milan Priyanth Rathnayake respectively.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara

Wanindu Hasaranga has previously played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Galle-born player made his first appearance in the Indian Premier League in the second half of the 2021 edition for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had bought him for an enormous INR 10.75 crore ahead of the 2024 season.

After he was released ahead of the 2024 season, SRH snapped him for up INR 1.5 crore.

He has taken 35 wickets in 26 IPL games at 21.37. SunRisers Hyderabad, led by the mercurial Pat Cummins, open their 2024 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23 at the Eden Gardens.

With a new captain, the SunRisers will hope for a revival in fortunes, having finished bottom of the points table in 2023.