"Want to thank the fans for their love and support"- GT batter Kane Williamson sends a message after being ruled out of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Kane Williamson expressed gratitude for the love and support of fans in a recent video uploaded by the franchise. The star batter's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign came to a premature end due to an injury.

The New Zealander debuted for the Titans on Friday, March 31, in the IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It was not an ideal start for Kane Williamson in the new franchise as he injured his right leg while fielding near the boundary in the first match against CSK. Due to the seriousness of the injury, he will not take any further part in IPL 2023.

Before leaving India, Kane Williamson sent a message to his fans in a video shared by GT. He said:

"I just want to wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best for the remainder of the season. I wish I could have been there with you all but not to be and I also want to thank the fans for their love and support. I look forward to a speedy recovery."

GT signed Kane Williamson for the base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction last December.

GT's schedule for remaining matches in IPL 2023

April 4, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Delhi.

April 9, 7:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Ahmedabad.

April 13, 7:30 pm IST - vs. PBKS, Mohali.

April 16, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Ahmedabad.

April 22, 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Lucknow.

April 25, 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Ahmedabad.

April 29, 3:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Kolkata.

May 2, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Ahmedabad.

May 5, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Jaipur.

May 7 - 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Ahmedabad.

May 12 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Mumbai.

May 15 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. SRH, Ahmedabad.

May 21 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. RCB, Bengaluru.

