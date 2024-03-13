"Wapis car chalane chal jayega wo" - Fans comments on Delhi Capital's social media post, gets reply from Rishabh Pant

Team India and Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) following a lengthy injury-forced layoff.

Pant has remained on the sidelines since suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car crash in December 2022. Much to the delight of the fans, the 26-year-old has been cleared to feature in IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals shared a special graphic on Tuesday, March 12, to welcome Pant. However, a fan was unimpressed with the image and commented that the DC skipper might go on a drive again after seeing the post.

"Isse achha me banake de deta bhai , ye dekh kr wapis car chalane chal jayega wo. (I would have done a better job. After seeing this, he will go to drive a car again.)" the user commented.

Rishabh Pant saw the funny side of it and responded with a couple of laughing emojis.

It is worth mentioning that Pant was ruled out of IPL 2023 due to his injuries. David Warner captained the Delhi-based side in his absence. However, the team endured a dismal campaign, finishing in the penultimate position in the standings.

BCCI officially declares Rishabh Pant as fully fit for IPL 2024

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Rishabh Pant has regained full fitness and is cleared to take part in IPL 2024.

The board also hinted that Pant could also be seen keeping wickets during the season. Sharing an update about the talented youngster's fitness, the BCCI wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL 2024."

Delhi will open their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on March 23.

