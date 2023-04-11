"Warner, Rohit and Ishan will together score more than 75 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for MI-DC IPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra expects runs from David Warner, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the top of the order in the IPL 2023 clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The only two sides yet to register a win in the tournament will lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11. While Warner has aggregated 158 runs at a below-par strike rate of 117.03 in his three innings thus far, Rohit and Ishan are yet to play a substantial knock in the tournament.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted David Warner, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to make decent contributions with the bat, saying:

"Warner, Rohit and Ishan will together score more than 75 runs. I am expecting runs from all three of these openers. I am expecting a little more intent as well."

Chopra expects Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Jason Behrendorff to be among the wickets, stating:

"Nortje, Khaleel and Jason Behrendorff - these three fast bowlers will together pick up four or more wickets. Two left-armers and one Anrich Nortje, of course, if they play."

Khaleel, with three wickets in as many games, has been the Capitals' most successful bowler thus far but was taken to the cleaners by Yashasvi Jaiswal in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Nortje has picked up two wickets in the two matches he has played but has conceded an average of 10.37 runs per over.

Behrendoff has accounted for just one dismissal in the Mumbai Indians' two matches and has been quite expensive, having been taken for an average of 10.16 runs per over.

"More than 12 sixes should be hit" - Aakash Chopra

Axar Patel hit three of the 11 sixes struck in the previous game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons at least a dozen sixes will be hit in Tuesday's game, reasoning:

"It is a small ground. More than 12 sixes should be hit on this ground. I am expecting a high-scoring encounter."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by opining that the Delhi Capitals would open their account by beating the Mumbai Indians, saying:

"I am saying Delhi to win. That's what I am saying, I feel Delhi will win. I won't mind if Mumbai wins. It is a battle between my workplace and my birthplace. It is a fight between the heart and brain, what can be done."

The Mumbai Indians have won 17 of the 32 games they have played against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The Capitals emerged victorious in the first meeting between the two sides last year at the Brabourne Stadium but MI avenged that loss with a win at the Wankhede Stadium in their last game of the tournament.

