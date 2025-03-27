"Was that a big blunder?" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's concern ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) seam-bowling department as their biggest concern ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He wondered whether the franchise compounded their problems by not bowling Shardul Thakur his full quota of four overs after he had picked up two wickets with the new ball in their previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

LSG will lock horns with SRH in an IPL 2025 game in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. Thakur (2/19 in two overs) picked up two wickets in his first over against DC but wasn't reintroduced into the attack when the other bowlers were being smashed all around the park.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel ‘Aakash Chopra,’ the former India opener opined that seam bowling is LSG's weakness heading into Thursday's game and expressed hope that Thakur is utilized better.

"Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets with the new ball in the last match. However, he wasn't brought back into the attack. Was that a big blunder? Will they take a lesson from that because they have problems? They don't have fast bowlers. They are managing," Chopra said (7:40).

"They even played Prince Yadav, and he bowled well. Shardul Thakur is there, but it's an extremely rookie bowling attack. They are figuring out things. They are somehow getting the job done. They are not bad, but if you have such a dangerous side against you, and if your bowling is even slightly weak, that is going to get exposed," he added.

Aakash Chopra wondered whether there is a scope for change in LSG's seam-bowling attack, especially if either Avesh Khan or Akash Deep is available. He also questioned whether Akash Singh could be included in the XI as he seemed to be fit.

"It will be homecoming for him" - Aakash Chopra on Aiden Markram as one of the LSG batters in focus in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram added 46 runs for the opening wicket in LSG's IPL 2025 opener against DC. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked Aiden Markram and Rishabh Pant as the two Lucknow Super Giants batters in focus in their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

"The opening was very good. Mitchell Marsh played extremely well. Aiden Markram has led the SunRisers Hyderabad in the past, and he is the captain of the SunRisers Eastern Cape. He manages the team well and makes them win. So it will be homecoming for him," he said.

"So how he would play, that is another big one, because Lucknow scored runs in the last match, but they lost in the end. So Markram to begin with and Rishabh Pant's form. I feel he (Pant) will have to play a little carefully. At times, if you get to bat first against this team, you go ultraaggressive," Chopra added.

The analyst opined that while Pant has to give himself a little more time before playing big shots, Markram needs to be among the runs to retain his place in the XI.

"It's a separate story if you are thinking like that, but give yourself a bit more time because it seemed Rishabh Pant was in too much hurry in the last match. And then, Aiden Markram at the top. It will be interesting to see how he plays because (Matthew) Breetzke is sitting outside, and he will be putting pressure on Aiden Markram," Chopra observed.

Aiden Markram scored 15 runs off 13 deliveries in LSG's IPL 2025 opener against DC. Rishabh Pant failed to open his account off six deliveries and was caught at long-off while attempting a big shot against Kuldeep Yadav.

