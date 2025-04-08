"Was sold for just 1.5 cr, but he’s batting like a 27 cr beast" - Fans react to Ajinkya Rahane's dazzling 61-run knock in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 clash 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane notched up a splendid half-century in the team's IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday, April 8. With KKR required to chase a huge 239-run target, the onus was on Rahane to fire after they lost opener Quinton de Kock in the third over.

The veteran batter came out all guns blazing, helping the home team get off to a fiery start despite the early setback. Rahane notched up his second half-century of the season, crossing the 50-run mark in just 26 balls.

Rahane struck two sixes and eight fours during his knock, finishing with 61 runs off 35 balls at a strike rate of 174.29. He formed a 54-run stand (23 balls) with Sunil Narine, followed by a 71-run partnership (40 balls) with Venkatesh Iyer.

The KKR captain earned praise from all quarters on social media for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Almost 37, and Rahane still picks length like he’s in his prime... clean, crisp, and so easy on the eyes. Elite against the quicks," wrote a fan.

"Not many talk about him but Ajinkya Rahane is one of the most elegant batters to watch out for! His technique and timing were always top-notch, but ever since he changed his approach in the T20 format adding some unconventional shots to his game he’s become a different beast," commented a fan.

"Ajinkya Rahane is testimony to the importance of skill in this game," remarked another.

"Ajinkya Rahane was sold for just 1.5 cr, but he’s batting like a 27 cr beast. In a mammoth 239-run chase, the KKR captain smashes a fiery 51*(26)—leading from the front, silencing every doubter out there. Rahane is not finished," chimed in yet another.

"Ajinkya Rahane is the best example for 'there is no age to achieve something great in life' Jinx is in the best form of his career at the age of 36," posted a fan.

It is worth mentioning that Ajinkya Rahane remained unsold in the first round of IPL 2025 auction before being roped in by KKR at his base price of ₹1.50 crore. He has silenced his critics with impactful performances, amassing 184 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 160.

Ajinkya Rahane's explosive knock ended in the 13th over

Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed on the final ball of the 13th over. He perished to a full toss from Shardul Thakur, getting caught by Nicholas Pooran at extra cover.

It was an eventful over, with Thakur bowling five consecutive wides before finally bowling the first legal delivery. However, the LSG pacer ultimately managed to finish the over by claiming a massive breakthrough for his team.

At the time of writing, KKR are 185/6 after 16 overs. They require 54 runs from 24 balls, with Andre Russell and Rinku Singh at the crease.

