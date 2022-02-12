Washington Sundar becomes Sunrisers Hyderabad's first buy at the IPL 2022 Auction for ₹8.75 Cr

After what seemed like an eternity, Sunrisers Hyderabad finally bagged their first player at the IPL 2022 Auction. Former RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar was picked up for a whopping ₹8.75 Cr by SRH. They fended off the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings to land the all-rounder.

The Tamil Nadu player came into the IPL 2022 auction touted as one of the players set to make a heavy payday. The Titans opened the bid and found a competitor in Punjab.

Delhi entered the fray but dropped out once Hyderabad made their way into the bidding war. Lucknow was the last side to make a late bid, but the Sunrisers were firm on their stance and bagged Sundar.

Washington Sundar finds a new home at the IPL 2022 auction

An extended injury layoff meant Sundar missed the majority of the IPL last season, but his stock didn't diminish at the 2022 auction.

The 22-year-old missed out on the T20 World Cup 2021 due to a finger injury. He was ruled out of the South Africa ODIs as well after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, Sundar made a comeback against the Windies in style by picking up 3/30 in the first ODI against the Windies. Speaking post-match, he remarked on his impressive comeback:

"There were a lot of challenges but I just wanted to do what I could do to improve myself as a cricketer. That's all that's in my control and I was only focusing on that. Yes, there will always be challenges, that's something that I have realised especially in the last couple of years. But what matters is how I push myself, keep getting better at the aspects that I want to and keep improving myself. I've tried to focus on it.”

With this purchase, the Sunrisers have finally opened their account in the auction.

