Wasim Jaffer compares newly-appointed KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit to Chak De! India’s Shahrukh Khan 

Chandrakant Pandit, a former Indian cricketer, was appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) new head coach on Wednesday, August 17. The reputed domestic cricket coach replaced former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum, who joined the England cricket team as head coach after IPL 2022.

Sharing the news on social media, KKR's official Twitter handle wrote:

“We have a new HEAD COACH! Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit.”

Wasim Jaffer, another former Indian cricketer who is quite active on social media, took the opportunity to congratulate him.

He compared the veteran coach and former cricketer Pandit to the character 'Kabir Khan' - played by Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Chak De! India.

“Happy for Chandu Bhai! To the KKR players unfamiliar with his coaching style, I’d suggest @iamsrk in Chak de India will help…#IPL.”

The movie shows Kabir Khan taking over a ramshackle Indian women's hockey team and motivates them to be aggressive and determined, eventually leading them to a World Cup triumph.

While KKR is far from a neglected and disorderly team that Kabir Khan deals with in the movie, perhaps Jaffer, through this comparison, is alluding to the focus and determination that he sees in Chandrakant Pandit.

Earlier this year, Pandit achieved a major triumph in Indian domestic cricket when he led the Madhya Pradesh side - that he was the coach of - to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

In fact, Madhya Pradesh defeated the biggest heavyweights of Ranji cricket - Mumbai - in the final of the premier first-class event to claim the title.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman had previously coached both Mumbai and Vidarbha to Ranji triumphs also. This led some to pronounce him as the Sir Alex Ferguson of Indian domestic cricket.

Chandrakant Pandit elated to join KKR ahead of IPL 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, Chandrakant Pandit expressed his gratitude towards the KKR management for appointing him as the coach of the IPL side. In a statement, he said:

"It is a great honor and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created.”

He added:

“I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the setup, and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations."

The Mumbaikar will be looking to win the IPL title with Shreyas Iyer and Co. in IPL 2023. Two-time Champions KKR are yet to win a title in the Indian Premier League since 2014.

It is worth mentioning that the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. They secured only six victories in 14 matches, to sit at seventh place in the IPL points table.

The 60-year-old represented India in five Tests and 36 ODIs between 1986 and 1992. With plenty of Ranji Trophy success behind him, it would be a new challenge for him to ace the IPL contest.

