[Watch] Nicholas Pooran furious with himself after being bowled by Kagiso Rabada in LSG vs PBKS match of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran played a clutch knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

Pooran took the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners, scoring 42 runs off just 21 balls, including three sixes and as many fours. His knock came to an end in the 16th over after he was bowled off Kagiso Rabada's bowling.

The southpaw tried to play a cross-batted lofted shot to an outside off-stump delivery. The West Indian failed to get the desired connection, and the ball crashed onto the stumps after taking the inside edge of his bat.

Pooran looked visibly frustrated with himself for the poor shot selection. You can watch the video of the dismissal below:

It is worth mentioning that Nicholas Pooran is leading LSG in their ongoing fixture against Punjab in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul. The regular skipper batted as an impact substitute and didn't take the field during PBKS' innings.

Nicholas Pooran and company finish at 199/8 after 20 overs

Lucknow won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab. KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply, departing in the fourth over after scoring just 15 runs.

To make matters worse for LSG, Devdutt Padikkal also endured a batting failure, managing just nine runs. Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock's knocks steadied the ship for Lucknow.

De Kock completed a fine half-century, scoring 54 runs off 38 balls. Pooran's quickfire knock gave LSG a much-needed impetus. Krunal Pandya also stepped up, chipping in with a valuable contribution towards the back end. Krunal remained unbeaten on 43 in just 22 balls, helping Lucknow post an impressive 199-run total.

For Punjab, Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets while conceding just 28 runs from four overs. Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar bagged one scalp each.