[Watch] Riyan Parag smashes back-to-back sixes off Gerald Coetzee to reach 50 in MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag continued his purple patch with the bat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 54 runs off 39 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and five sixes. Consequently, he guided the Royals to a six-wicket win over MI at Wankhede Stadium with 27 balls to spare on Monday (April 1).

During his innings, Parag slammed back-to-back sixes at cover and mid-wicket off Gerald Coetzee to reach his second fifty of the season in just three games. He also hit the match-winning boundary.

Riyan Parag, who was retained for INR 3.8 crore, previously smacked an unbeaten 84 off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC). The 22-year-old had also scored 43 off 27 deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Royals won both their games by 20 and 12 runs, respectively.

Riyan Parag finishes off in style as RR registers hat-trick of win in IPL 2024

A clinical all-round display helped RR beat MI to register a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2024. They are now placed on top of the points table.

On the contrary, Hardik Pandya-led MI lost their third consecutive match. They lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six and 31 runs, respectively in their first two games.

In the match on Monday, RR restricted MI to 125/9 after opting to bowl first. Trent Boult sent back Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis and Naman Dhir for golden ducks to inflict early damage.

Yuzvendra Chahal then broke the 56-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma. He dismissed both of them as RR dominated MI's batting unit. Nandre Burger also bagged two wickets, while Avesh Khan picked up a solitary wicket.

In response, the Royals achieved the target in 15.3 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin, Yashavi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and skipper Sanju Samson came up with short contributions.

Akash Madhwal starred with the ball for Mumbai, returning with figures of 3/20, while Kwena Maphaka took the prized scalp of Yashavi Jaiswal.

