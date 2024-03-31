[Watch] 6,4,4 & wicket - Matheesha Pathirana enjoys last laugh after Rishabh Pant's show in DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Matheesha Pathirana had the last laugh as he dismissed Rishabh Pant following his assault with the bat in the penultimate over of Delhi Capitals' innings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday.

Pant smashed the speedster for 18 runs, including one six and two boundaries, before losing his wicket.

The dismissal came as Pathirana bowled a yorker-length delivery on off-side and Pant tried to get underneath the ball but hit it with a toe-end off the bat.

The Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ran from long-off and took a solid catch to send back his compatriot.

Watch the video below:

Rishabh Pant, though, played a quickfire 51 off 32 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and four boundaries. It was his first fifty since returning to competitive cricket after 15 months. Earlier, he returned with 18 (13) and 28 (16) against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, respectively.

Matheesha Pathirana bags three wickets but DC post 192-run target for CSK in IPL 2024 clash

Matheesha Pathirana bagged three wickets but Delhi Capitals posted 191/5 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL on Sunday.

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provided a flying start for the Capitals, as the duo shared a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket. Warner smashed 52 off 35 deliveries in an innings laced with three sixes and five boundaries. Shaw smacked 43 off 27, hitting two sixes and four boundaries.

Pathirana finished with exceptional figures of 3/31 for CSK. The Sri Lankan player also took a stunning catch to dismiss Warner. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathiran shared one wicket each.

Expand Tweet

The Super Kings will now look to complete a hat-trick of wins after winning their first two games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans by six wickets and 63 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Co. are chasing their first win following their losses to the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals by four wickets and 12 runs, respectively.

Follow the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.