[Watch] 6 and castled - Mitchell Starc wins the battle against David Warner in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 clash 

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter David Warner lost the battle against his national teammate Mitchell Starc in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash versus the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The left-handed opener had dispatched Starc's 143 kmph delivery for an 85-meter six on Wednesday. He then chopped one onto the stumps off the very next delivery in the fifth over to end his innings.

Being up against a daunting 273-run target, Warner had to hit the highest gear from the word go. He took on Vaibhav Arora in the second over, but wickets falling from the other end hurt DC's chances.

After hitting him for a six in the fifth over, the Australian tried to take on Starc through the off side after the pacer bowled it on a length outside off stump. The left-handed batter, however, could only get an inside edge which rattled the middle stump to end his stay at the crease.

Have a look at the six and the subsequent dismissal right here:

The opening batter walked back after scoring 18 runs off 13 deliveries at a strike rate of 138.46, which included two fours and a six.

David Warner was the fourth wicket to fall inside the powerplay in DC's innings

DC were always the second favorite to win the clash following KKR's historic batting performance. However, fans and pundits alike expected a much better batting display from Delhi.

Their downfall in the powerplay began as early as the second over itself as Varun Chakravarthy claimed a smart catch at mid-on to dismiss Prithvi Shaw. Mitchell Marsh then shortly became Mitchell Starc's first wicket of the season, while Abhishek Porel also departed without disturbing the scorers.

Warner was looking promising in his brief stay at the crease but eventually ended up recording the lowest score of the season (18). The veteran batter has made a decent start to the season, scoring 29, 49, and 52 runs across the first three matches respectively.

As of writing, KKR are placed at 70-4 after eight overs, with the duo of Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs repairing the damage inflicted in the powerplay phase. A third loss of the season is looking inevitable for DC. However, they will be on the lookout to minimize the damage to their net run-rate which currently stands at -0.016.