[Watch] 90,000+ fans in Ahmedabad treated to a sparkling light show during GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match's innings break 

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 11, 2024 03:12 IST
A light show took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium (Image: IPL)
A light show took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium (Image: IPL)

Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs in last night's IPL 2024 match. After the fireworks by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in the first innings of the game, the fans present at the Narendra Modi Stadium were treated to a sparkling light show.

IPL's official X handle shared the highlights of the light show on their profile. It was an exciting package featuring the top moments from the show which happened during the innings break of the IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

One of the frames also featured the Indian tricolor in the light show. Here is the complete highlights package shared by IPL:

A light show also happened during the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala two nights ago. It has been a fantastic addition to IPL, which makes the stadium-viewing experience even better for the fans.

Narendra Modi Stadium will host 3 more matches of IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans will play their last home match of IPL 2024 on Monday (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
Gujarat Titans will play their last home match of IPL 2024 on Monday (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Narendra Modi Stadium has been one of the most iconic venues in IPL history. The world's largest cricket stadium played host to the IPL Finals in 2022 and 2023, but this year, Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will play host to the IPL Final.

IPL organizers have allotted seven home games of Gujarat Titans to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Six out of those seven matches are done and dusted. GT won the matches against Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings, but suffered defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat will play their final home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. After that, the Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches of the tournament.

