[Watch]"A bit of pain to see you both on opposite sides" - Pankhuri Sharma shares heartfelt post for Pandya brothers ahead of IPL 2022

Brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will no longer be sharing the same dressing room in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The duo are set to ply their trades for different teams in the upcoming edition of the competition.

Krunal's wife Pankhuri took to social media to share a heartfelt post for the two players ahead of the IPL. She mentioned how she had been rooting for both brothers from the stands for several years,

While the Pandya brothers won't be playing for the same side in IPL 2022, Pankhuri stated that she will continue to support Hardik, who has been appointed as the captain for Gujarat Titians. She wrote on Instagram:

"To my best boys!! ✨ From the last 6 years I have cheered for both of u from the same stand but this time it’s going to be different. A bit of pain to see you both on opposite sides and a bit of excitement to watch u both grow in your own ways and terms. @hardikpandya93 Bubs I’ll be there cheering for you from the other side of the stand !! Now and always ❤️."

Krunal, on the other hand, will represent the Lucknow Super Giants after being bought by them for ₹8.25 crores at last month's IPL 2022 mega-auction. Interestingly, even the Gujarat Titans had tried roping in the player at the event.

However, the RPSG-owned Lucknow franchise outbid others to acquire the services of the talented all-rounder. They are scheduled to take on Gujarat Titians in their opening clash of the season on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2022

KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers

The KL Rahul-led side are placed in Group A alongside Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

