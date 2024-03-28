WATCH: A die-hard fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet; elated Mumbai Indians captain takes a picture with him

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was in for a surprise in Hyderabad as an excited fan who met the all-rounder touched his feet. In a wholesome video shared by the fan himself which is going viral all over the internet, an elated Pandya can be seen patting the fan's back and clicking a picture while putting his arm around his shoulder.

A lot's happening around Hardik Pandya in this edition of the IPL since he walked out for the toss during the Mumbai Indians' opening fixture of the season against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

The reception he has received hasn't been good so far, with the player getting booed by the fans after replacing Rohit Sharma as the new Mumbai Indians skipper.

Here is the video of Pandya's memorable moments with his fan who describes him as his 'Idol':

Two consecutive losses for the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL

The five-time champions lost their first game of the 2024 IPL against the Gujarat Titans by a narrow margin of six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They would have been hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes when they faced the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27.

Although the toss went in favor of the visitors, what followed was an absolute carnage from the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters. The Orange Army scored 277-3 in 20 overs thereby registering the highest-ever team total in the history of IPL.

Cracking half-centuries from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen along with a 28-ball 42* knock from former skipper Aiden Markram ensured that Pat Cummins' men posted a good total.

In response, the Mumbai Indians were sensational, scoring 246-5 with local boy Tilak Varma top-scoring for them after amassing 64 runs off just 34 balls.

Unfortunately, they fell short of the target despite an extraordinary fightback thereby losing the match by a margin of 31 runs. Next up, the Men in Blue will face the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.