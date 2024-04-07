[Watch] A female fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet after meeting him at the Wankhede Stadium

An ardent fan of Team India captain Rohit Sharma touched his feet during a recent interaction at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit is currently playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024.

Rohit is in Mumbai along with other franchise teammates, preparing for the upcoming home match against Delhi Capitals. The Wankhede Stadium will host the match on Sunday (April 7) afternoon.

An X user shared a video on the social media platform to give everyone a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's interesting fan moment. In it, a female fan could be seen interacting with the Indian captain and also touching his feet before taking an autograph.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"I am sure he must be going through difficult times personally" - S Sreesanth on Rohit Sharma

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth recently gave his opinion on MI management's controversial decision to hand over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya. He pointed out that Sachin Tendulkar played under MS Dhoni in the past and performed well.

The Kerala pacer opined that Rohit might also do the same and bat freely without the pressure of captaincy duties. Speaking to TOI on the matter, Sreesanth said:

"We have seen the god of cricket, the great Sachin Tendulkar play under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). We won the World Cup too. A lot of stories are being told about Rohit Sharma playing under new captain Hardik Pandya but Rohit would love to play freely. As far as I know Rohit, he would look to bat freely, without any captaincy burden, and may take the Orange Cap too."

He added:

"He has led Mumbai Indians from the front but I am sure Rohit is going to lead Mumbai Indians from the back. I would say let's be ready for the change and accept the change. For whatever franchisee he will play, Rohit is going to be the same. I am sure he must be going through difficult times personally but I am very confident that he will take it in his stride and will come out as a champ."

Do you agree with Sreesanth's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.