[Watch] Abishek Porel smashes Harshal Patel for 25 runs in final over of PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Abishek Porel finished things in style for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, March 23.

Porel, who came in as an Impact Player, slammed an unbeaten 32 runs off 10 balls, hitting two sixes and four boundaries. He smashed 25 runs off the last over bowled by Harshal Patel to take DC to a decent total.

Porel welcomed Harshal with a boundary towards the backward square leg. He then slammed a six towards mid-off before sending another delivery towards the backward square leg boundary.

Porel continued the carnage with a four towards the third man and then guided the penultimate ball for a six over square leg. He took a single to complete 25 runs off the over.

Last year, Abishek Porel scored 27 runs in two games at a strike rate of 135 for DC in the cash-rich league. Overall, the Bengal-born wicketkeeper-batter has managed 294 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 140. He was retained by the Delhi-based franchise for INR 20 lakh ahead of the auction.

“My plan was to hit the ball” – Abishek Porel reacts to his cameo for DC vs PBKS in IPL 2024 clash

Abishek Porel said that he wanted to hit the deliveries for boundaries and was pleased to execute it against Punjab Kings. The 21-year-old added that he was well-prepared for the role and backed his team to defend 175 against PBKS.

He said in the mid-match show:

“I knew I was going in before 3 overs. And the support staff told me to be ready as you are one of the impact players. I translated on the field today what I practiced before."

He continued:

"My plan was to hit the ball where it came from. 174 is a good score and our bowling unit is good, so let's see.”

The ongoing IPL game also marks the return of DC's regular skipper Rishabh Pant after 15 months in competitive cricket.

