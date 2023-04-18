[Watch] Aiden Markram takes a stunner to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav cheaply

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram has been on absolute fire on the field in the ongoing clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He took catches to dismiss three Mumbai batters, but the one to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav was the best of the lot.

The dismissal occurred in the 12th over as Suryakumar threatened to the take the game away from the hosts. However, Marco Jansen's left-arm pace generated that extra bounce as the right-hander played a check-drive. Markram, stationed at mid-off, threw himself to his left and caught it.

Watch the video below:

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



vMI Did You Watch - Two stupendous catches by the #SRH Skipper @AidzMarkram ends Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's stay out there in the middle. #SRH vMI Did You Watch - Two stupendous catches by the #SRH Skipper @AidzMarkram ends Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's stay out there in the middle.#SRHvMI https://t.co/a1sGNjV6r1

Before dismissing the star batter, the South African took a simple catch to get rid of Rohit Sharma and another diving take to send Ishan Kishan packing.

Aiden Markram scored an explosive fifty against KKR

Aiden Markram. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Markram, who joined the Orange Army in IPL 2023 after their first match, has made them look highly competitive since their comprehensive loss to the Rajasthan Royals. The right-hander endured a forgettable outing against the Lucknow Super Giants, perishing for a golden duck.

He found form in the next game, staying unbeaten at 37 in the eight-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings and then returned with a 26-ball 50 against the Kolkata Knight Riders to propel the Sunrisers to 228.

However, Harry Brook was the star of the show that day, thanks to his unbeaten ton as the 2016 champions won by 23 runs despite explosive fifties from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh.

With the Mumbai Indians scoring over 190, the skipper will have an instrumental role to play in helping the SunRisers ace the chase. Cameron Green top-scored with 64* off 40 deliveries, while Tilak Verma chipped in with a 17-ball 37.

The Mumbai Indians are slightly ahead of the Orange Brigade as the former leads by a slim 10-9. The 2022 contest at the same venue ended in a three-run victory for the hosts.

Poll : 0 votes