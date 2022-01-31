[Watch]: Ajinkya Rahane sweats it out in the gym ahead of IPL 2022 

Team India's Test batter Ajinkya Rahane recently gave fans a glimpse of his training ahead of the upcoming editions of the Ranji Trophy and Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The senior cricketer took to his social media handles to share a reel video earlier today in which he was seen working hard in the gym. Rahane is expected to be part of the Mumbai team for this year's Ranji Trophy. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm the schedule for the domestic competition.

Ajinkya Rahane posted:

"Dedicated to the process."

The right-handed batter was last seen in action during India's three-match Test series in South Africa, which concluded on January 15. He racked up 136 runs from three matches against the Proteas at an underwhelming average of 22.66.

The 33-year-old has been enduring a lean patch in his Test career lately. Rahane also lost vice-captaincy in India's red-ball side due to his poor form. He managed 479 runs from 13 Tests in 2021 at an average of 20.82.

Ajinkya Rahane to go under the hammer in IPL 2022 auction

The batter was with the Delhi Capitals last year but was released by the franchise ahead of the 10-team auction of the Indian Premier League.

Rahane has set his base price at INR 1 crore. Rahane featured in just two matches in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. However, he could score just eight runs in that time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite his recent underwhelming outings, Rahane could be on the radar of many franchises, as he has an impressive record in the competition. He has played 151 matches so far in his IPL career and has 3941 runs to his name. The much-awaited IPL 2022 auction is scheduled to be held next month.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar