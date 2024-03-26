[Watch] Ajinkya Rahane takes diving catch to dismiss dangerous-looking David Miller in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Ajinkya Rahane took a stunning catch to dismiss David Miller in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26. With the catch, Miller departed for 21 runs off 16 balls, including three boundaries.

The dismissal came during the 12th over of GT innings. Tushar Deshpande bowled a full-length ball on the leg stump and Miller flicked it in the air. Rahane dived forward at deep mid-wicket to complete the catch.

With the wicket, the Super Kings reduced GT to 96/4 after 11.5 overs.

Rahane’s catch came after MS Dhoni dived to his right to send back Vijay Shankar, who scored run-a-ball 12. Watch the clip below:

CSK dominating GT in IPL 2024 clash

The Chennai Super Kings are dominating Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL clash. At the time of writing, Gujarat were 119/6 after 15.5 overs, with Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia at the crease.

Asked to bat first, CSK put up 206/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Shivam Dube starred with the bat for the Super Kings, smashing 51 runs off 23 balls, hitting five sixes and two boundaries.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra chipped in with 46 (36) and 46 (20), respectively. Daryl Mitchell contributed 24 off 20, while debutante Sameer Rizvi announced his arrival with a cameo, scoring 14 off six deliveries.

Ace spinner Rashid Khan emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat, returning with figures of 2/49, while Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, and Mohit Sharma picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, CSK had beaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the IPL 2024 opener on March 22. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 31).

On the other hand, GT won their opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI) by six runs in a thriller. Shubman Gill and Co. will next host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

