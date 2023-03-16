[Watch] Ajinkya Rahane trains intensely in CSK camp as IPL 2023 approaches

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane has joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp and is practicing intensely in the net sessions ahead of IPL 2023. The Chennai franchise will face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the season opener on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Chennai team management might consider him for a top-order role, given his success there over the years in the IPL. Robin Uthappa, who used to take on that floater role in the top order, has hung up his boots. Ajinkya Rahane might potentially fill that void this season.

CSK gave their ardent fans a glimpse of Ajinkya Rahane's batting in the nets by sharing a reel on their official Instagram handle. In the clip, Rahane looks to be in a nice rhythm, hitting big effortlessly with aplomb.

You can watch the reel below:

CSK schedule and squad for the upcoming IPL 2023 season

CSK did not have a great season last year as they finished ninth in the points table, just above the Mumbai Indians.

The MS Dhoni-led side will be eager to get back to form and improve their performances this year. They have strengthened their side by adding a couple of new players like Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane at the mini-auction.

Here is CSK's complete schedule for IPL 2023:

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 7:30 pm.

April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm.

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm.

April 21: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 pm.

April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur 7:30 pm.

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 3:30 pm.

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi, 3:30 pm.

CSK squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

