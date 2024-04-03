[Watch] Andre Russell applauds Ishant Sharma after being castled by a searing yorker during DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell made a sporting gesture towards Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma during their IPL clash in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

Russell had already raced to 41 off 18 balls and was set to crank it up a notch in the final over. However, he was floored by a sensational yorker from Ishant as the stumps were castled. After taking a moment to get up, the West Indian applauded the veteran pacer for the delivery by tapping his gloves on his willow.

Here's the video of the dismissal, followed by Andre Russell's gesture:

Expand Tweet

The Kolkata Knight Riders needed just 14 runs in their final over to break the SunRisers Hyderabad's record of the highest IPL score ever (277/3 against the Mumbai Indians). However, Ishant conceded just eight runs in the 20th over and thwarted the momentum that the Knight Riders had.

Andre Russell began from where Sunil Narine left off for KKR

Although KKR couldn't go past the SunRisers' record score, 272/7 is still quite a mind-boggling total. It all began with Sunil Narine teeing off, just like he did in the previous game. Delhi missed out on a DRS opportunity that would have had Narine caught behind and had to pay a heavy price for it.

Narine scored 85 runs off just 39 balls and had the Knight Riders set up for a fabulous platform to explode from at the back end of their innings. With his cameo, Andre Russell ensured that the Knight Riders didn't lose the momentum in their first innings.

Rinku Singh also chipped in with 26 off eight balls as the Knight Riders left Delhi with a mountain to climb. The chase got off to the worst possible start for the Capitals as they lost four wickets in the powerplay. They need something special to even come close to the target.