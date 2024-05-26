[Watch] Andre Russell strikes in his first over to send Aiden Markram back in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell's golden arm struck again as he dismissed Aiden Markram in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The former SRH skipper was dismissed for just 20 runs off 23 deliveries at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Markram had the arduous task of repairing the innings with Heinrich Klaasen, which was almost beyond repair in the middle overs. The KKR bowlers gave no room for the SRH batters to operate, and Markram also could not get any momentum from the get-go, after coming into bat in the second over.

The South African international tried to take on Andre Russell, as the latter was introduced into the attack in the 11th over of the innings. He tried to pull a back-of-a-length delivery, but the extra bounce resulted in a poor connection. The ball steered towards the long-on direction, where Mitchell Starc took a comfortable catch.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

The dismissal sends SRH into a serious downward spiral. Markram also concludes his horrid campaign with the bat, where he contributed only 200 runs up until the final in 10 innings at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 129.87.

Andre Russell struck once again to dismiss Abdul Samad in IPL 2024 final

Andre Russell struck once again in his next over to send back SRH's impact sub, Abdul Samad to reduce them to 77/7 in the 13th over. The all-rounder has conceded 19 runs in his first two overs and has claimed two wickets so far.

He has had an excellent tournament with the ball, already taking 16 wickets up until Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad. Throughout the tournament, the right-arm pacer has made some key breakthroughs that have had a huge say in the proceedings in KKR's favor.

The Purple and Gold are all over the Orange Army at the moment. The latter are at risk of posting the lowest-ever score in an IPL final, after being reduced to 90/8 after 15 overs in the first innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback