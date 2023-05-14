[Watch] Anuj Rawat pulls off a sky-high catch to send back Sanju Samson during RR vs RCB 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat pulled off an extraordinary catch during their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

The incident took place during the second over off Wayne Parnell’s bowling when Sanju Samson mistimed one straight into the sky. Rawat made a loud call to avoid confusion.

The 23-year-old dived next to the pitch after covering decent ground to complete a sky-high catch, leaving RR in a spot of bother at 7/3 in 1.4 overs.

Watch Anuj Rawat’s catch below:

Anuj Rawat’s stunning catch came within an hour after his exploits with the bat helped propel RCB’s total to 171/5. The right-handed batter smashed 29 off 11 balls at a strike rate of 263.64, including two sixes and three boundaries.

Anuj Rawat’s RCB register a mammoth 112-run win against RR

A clinical bowling performance from RCB helped bundle out RR for just 59 runs in 10.3 overs to boost their net run rate in the race to playoffs. It was the second-lowest total for RR in IPL since they scored just 58 against RCB in 2009.

Wayne Parnell emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Bangalore, returning with figures of 3/10. Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma settled for two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell took one each.

For RR, Shimron Hetmyer top scored with 35 off 19 balls, while Joe Root (10 off 15) was the only second batter to reach double figures on a forgetful day at the office for Rajasthan batters.

Earlier in the day, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell’s half-century helped Bangalore post 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs after opting to bat. Faf scored 55 off 44 balls, while Maxwell slammed 54 off 33 deliveries. Together, the duo smashed five sixes and eight boundaries.

Adam Zampa and KM Asif emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RR, returning with two wickets apiece, while Sandeep Sharma took a solitary wicket.

Click here to check out the full RR vs RCB scorecard.

