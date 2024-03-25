[Watch] Anuj Rawat pulls off spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Sam Curran in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

  • home icon
By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Mar 25, 2024 21:46 IST
Rawat
Rawat's acrobatics helped RCB dismiss Curran at a crucial time [Credit: IPL Twitter handle]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat continued his excellent start to the 2024 IPL season by pulling off a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Sam Curran against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru on March 26.

With the overs ticking and PBKS behind the eight-ball, Curran looked to hook a sharp bouncer by Yash Dayal in the penultimate ball of the 18th over. However, the delivery took the top edge and appeared to be going over Rawat for a boundary when the diminutive gloveman leaped and plucked out a stunning grab with one hand.

Here is a video of Rawat's magnificent glove work to help RCB dismiss the dangerous Curran:

The wicket pegged PBKS back further to reduce them to 150/5 with 13 deliveries remaining in the innings.

Curran was the star for PBKS in the win in their season opener against the Delhi Capitals with a well-compiled half-century. Meanwhile, RCB suffered a convincing defeat to the Chennai Super Kings in their opening fixture.

They bounced back with a disciplined bowling performance in their home opener, restricting PBKS to a below-par 176/6 in 20 overs on the placid Chinnaswamy wicket.

"Probably slightly under par" - Sam Curran

Sam Curran admitted PBKS were slightly under-par with their final total of 176 in 20 overs against RCB.

After being asked to bat first, skipper Shikhar Dhawan took his time and scored a solid 37-ball 45. However, wickets tumbled at the wrong moments, preventing the PBKS batters from ever grabbing the initiative to accelerate.

At the mid-innings break, Curran told the host broadcasters:

"It is probably slightly under par. But it (the surface) is not a belter, good finish by the boys and a few early wickets can get us back. They bowled really with the new ball and there was some help for the spinners. We are going out there with a plan and make 176 enough."

Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the RCB bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/26 in four overs. He was well supported by part-time off-spinner Glenn Maxwell with two and a wicket each from Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph.

In reply, RCB have raced to 21/0 in two overs, with Virat Kohli already smashing four boundaries.

