[Watch] Anuj Rawat pulls off spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Sam Curran in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat continued his excellent start to the 2024 IPL season by pulling off a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Sam Curran against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru on March 26.

With the overs ticking and PBKS behind the eight-ball, Curran looked to hook a sharp bouncer by Yash Dayal in the penultimate ball of the 18th over. However, the delivery took the top edge and appeared to be going over Rawat for a boundary when the diminutive gloveman leaped and plucked out a stunning grab with one hand.

The wicket pegged PBKS back further to reduce them to 150/5 with 13 deliveries remaining in the innings.

Curran was the star for PBKS in the win in their season opener against the Delhi Capitals with a well-compiled half-century. Meanwhile, RCB suffered a convincing defeat to the Chennai Super Kings in their opening fixture.

They bounced back with a disciplined bowling performance in their home opener, restricting PBKS to a below-par 176/6 in 20 overs on the placid Chinnaswamy wicket.

"Probably slightly under par" - Sam Curran

Sam Curran admitted PBKS were slightly under-par with their final total of 176 in 20 overs against RCB.

After being asked to bat first, skipper Shikhar Dhawan took his time and scored a solid 37-ball 45. However, wickets tumbled at the wrong moments, preventing the PBKS batters from ever grabbing the initiative to accelerate.

At the mid-innings break, Curran told the host broadcasters:

"It is probably slightly under par. But it (the surface) is not a belter, good finish by the boys and a few early wickets can get us back. They bowled really with the new ball and there was some help for the spinners. We are going out there with a plan and make 176 enough."

Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the RCB bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/26 in four overs. He was well supported by part-time off-spinner Glenn Maxwell with two and a wicket each from Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph.

In reply, RCB have raced to 21/0 in two overs, with Virat Kohli already smashing four boundaries.