[Watch] Anuj Rawat sprints backwards to complete mind-blowing catch as Devdutt Padikkal falls cheaply in RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat pulled off a magnificent catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Devdutt Padikkal in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday (April 2). Padikkal departed for just six runs off 10 balls as Lucknow were reduced to 73/2 after 8.5 overs.

For the unversed, the dismissal came during the ninth over of LSG innings. Mohammed Siraj bowled three consecutive wides and then followed it up with a short delivery to Padikkal, who went for a pull but only managed a top edge. The wicketkeeper ran backward and completed the catch in the third-man area. The ball could've hit his face had he failed to hold onto that.

Watch the video below:

With the wicket, Padikkal continued his dismal run in IPL 2024. The left-handed batter has returned with scores of duck and nine off six against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively. The 23-year-old Karnataka was bought by RR for INR 7.75 crore for a trade deal to exchange Avesh Khan.

Quinton de Kock stands tall for LSG against RCB in IPL 2024 clash

Quinton de Kock stood tall for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. That came as LSG batter, skipper KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis, threw away starts. The duo were dismissed by Glenn Maxwell who finished with a brilliant spell of 2/23 in his four overs.

At the time of writing, Lucknow were 141/3 after 16 overs, with Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran at the crease.

LSG lost their opening game to RR by 20 runs but bounced back to beat PBKS by 21 runs. They will host Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in their next IPL game on Sunday.

On the other hand, RCB have lost two out of their first three games, including their latest game to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets. Faf du Plessis and Co. will next face Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Follow the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and updates here.