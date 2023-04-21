[Watch] Anushka Sharma’s reply is gold as Virat Kohli nails blindfolded challenge, recognizes India captain Sunil Chettri

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli recently took a blindfold challenge amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The 34-year-old found it tough to recognize Dinesh Karthik at first but then surprised everyone by recognizing a non-RCB player, i.e, Indian football captain Sunil Chettri, who is an ardent RCB fan.

In the video, Kohli recognized Karthik with his beard and Mohammed Siraj via a wristwatch on his left arm. He then perceived skipper Faf du Plessis from his tattoos and wristwatch on his right hand. The former RCB skipper, though, needed a little bit of hint during Sunil Chettri's turn but he almost nailed it.

In the video, Kohli gave a customized jersey to Chettri. Sharing the clip, RCB and Puma India captioned the post:

“Game [cricket] recognizes game [football].”

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 4.5 lakh likes.

Reacting to the heart-warming video, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma dropped face with tears of joy, heart, and clapping hand sign emojis.

"😂❤️👏"

Chettri represents Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Unlike RCB, Bengaluru FC won their maiden trophy in the 2018-19 season.

On the international front, Chettri is the third-highest active goal-scorer in the world, with 85 goals in 133 games for India. The 38-year-old is only behind Lionel Messi (102 for Argentina) and Cristiano Ronaldo (122 for Portugal).

Virat Kohli in sublime form in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has been in sublime form in the ongoing IPL 2023, having scored 279 runs in just six games. So far, he has scored four half-centuries against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The right-handed batter recently smashed 59 off 47 balls while leading RCB to win by 24 runs against PBKS. He needs 97 more runs to become the first batter to complete 7,000 runs in the T20 tournament.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

Meanwhile, RCB are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2023 points table with three wins out of their first six games.

Poll : 0 votes