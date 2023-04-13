[Watch] “Aram se, aram se” – Brett Lee calms down RCB fan chasing him for a selfie in Mumbai

Australian cricket legend Brett Lee recently expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he receives whenever he visits India.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter account, the former speedster can be seen calming down a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan. The 46-year-old even asked the youngster to wear a helmet and asked him to drive safely as the two men chased him for a selfie in Mumbai.

Brett Lee captioned the post:

“India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion. #wearelid boys”

For the uninitiated, Brett Lee is part of Jio Cinema’s English commentators panel for the ongoing IPL 2023. He played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during his IPL stint from 2008 to 2013, where he picked up 25 wickets in 38 games at an economy rate of 7.51. He also lifted the IPL trophy with KKR under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy in 2012.

List of IPL 2023 commentators on Jio Cinema ft. Brett Lee

English – Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Graeme Swann, Graeme Smith, Scott Styris, Sanjana Ganesan, Supriya Singh, Suhail Chandok.

Hindi – Owais Shah, Zaheer Khan, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Saba Karim, Anant Tyagi, Ridhima Pathak, Surbhi Vaid, Glen Saldhana.

Marathi – Kedar Jadhav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More, Siddesh Lad, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Kunal Date, Vikat Patil, Poorvi Bhave.

Gujarati – Manpreet Juneja, Vrijesh Hirjee, Rakesh Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Nishat Mehta, Shreyum Mehta, Karan Mehta, Aseem.

Bhojpuri – Mohd Saif, Shivam Singh, Satya Prakash, Gulam Hussain, Saurabh Verma, Kunal Aditya Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sneh Upadhyay, Dimpal Singh.

Bengali – Jhulan Goswami, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Saurashish Lahiri, Subhomoy Das, Shreevats Goswami, Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Saradindu Mukherjee, Anindya Sengupta, Shaheb.

Odia – Debashish Mohanty, Basanta Mohanty, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Biplab Samantray, Gourab Panda, Loriya Mohanty, Shovna Mishra.

Malayalam – Sachin Baby, Rohan Prem, Sony Cheruvathur, VA Jagadeesh, Mohd Rafiq, Aju John Thomas, Renu Joseph, Sithara, Binoy.

Kannada – Venkatesh Prasad, S Aravind, Amit Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, H Sharath, Sujay Shastry, Deepak Chougle, Raghavendra Raj, Sumanth Bhat, Reena D’Souza, Hitha Chandrasekar, Ankita Amar.

Tamil – Abhinav Mukund, R Sridhar, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Baba Aprajith, Baba Indrajith, Anirudha Srikanth, KB Arun Karthik, Sudhir Srinivasan, Bagawati Prasad, Sanjay Paul, Sreenivasan Radhakrishnan, Sameena Anwar, Gayathri Suresh.

Telugu – Hanuma Vihari, Venkatapathy Raju, Akshath Reddy, DB Ravi Teja, Sandeep Bavanaka, Kalyan Kollarapu, RJ Hemanth, Jyothi Ramana, Pratyusha, Gnaneswari.

Punjabi – Sarandeep Singh, Rahul Sharma, VRV Singh, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Sunil Taneja, Atul Wassan, Gurjit Singh, Palak Sharma.

