[Watch] Arjun Tendulkar toils it out in the nets, gears up for his stint with Goa

Arjun Tendulkar was recently spotted hard at work in the nets. The 22-year-old all-rounder took to his Instagram account on Sunday (August 14) to give fans a glimpse of a recent practice session.

In the Instagram stories shared by Arjun Tendulkar, the youngster can be seen batting in the nets as he gears up to play for Goa in the upcoming domestic season. The left-hander batted against pacers as well as spinners on a turf wicket in the nets.

Arjun made his debut for Mumbai in 2021, where he was a part of the team's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The seamer managed two wickets from as many matches in the tournament.

While he was also with the side during last year's Ranji Trophy, Tendulkar couldn't make the playing XI. He was notably dropped from the side for the knockout fixtures.

The youngster is now set to shift base to Goa for the upcoming season, hoping to give his domestic career a new lease of life. He has already received an NoC from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

"It is a sad loss for Mumbai" - MCA chief selector Salil Ankola on Arjun Tendulkar moving to Goa

MCA senior selection panel chief Salil Ankola has stated that Arjun Tendulkar will benefit by playing for Goa as he will get more games under his belt. He mentioned that the player has been on the sidelines as Mumbai have a lot of pacers.

Ankola added that Arjun is bound to get more opportunities to prove himself with Goa. While speaking to mid-day, he stated:

"Once he goes to Goa, he will be able to play some matches. And only when he plays, he will be able to perform. So, it’s a good thing for him. He will be more often in the playing XI, which will also help him grow as a cricketer.

"He wasn’t getting many opportunities in Mumbai because there were already a set of fast bowlers playing. In Goa, he will get more opportunities, which is good for him. It is crucial to get game-time for him at this age. It is a sad loss for Mumbai but I am sure Goa is going to gain a lot out of him."

It is worth mentioning that Tendulkar has been a part of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past two years. However, he is yet to get a game in the cash-rich league.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar