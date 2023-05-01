[WATCH] "Arre 𝐑𝐎 bhai, phone toh dete jao"- MI captain Rohit Sharma forgets to return the phone to a fan after taking a photo

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma took a few pictures with fans at the Wankhede Stadium after their match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 30. Incidentally, it was also Rohit's 36th birthday.

After the conclusion of the match, Rohit interacted with a few fans in the stands at the stadium and took pictures with them. However, he forgot to return the phone to a fan after clicking the photos.

Fans alerted Rohit of the same, soon after which the MI captain turned around and returned the phone with a smile on his face. The Mumbai Indians gave a glimpse of the incident by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

Rohit Sharma-led MI side beat RR by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2023 thriller

Rohit Sharma had a memorable day on his 36th birthday as MI won their match against RR by chasing down a mammoth 213-run target. It was the first instance of a team chasing more than 200 runs in an IPL fixture at the Wankhede Stadium.

RR batted first and posted a massive total of 212/7 on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal's (124) scintillating century.

In reply, Rohit had an off day with the bat as he scored only three runs off five balls. Sandeep Sharma cleaned him up with a brilliant knuckleball in the second over. MI batters then put in a collective effort to scale down the target in the final over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said:

"It was very pleasing to see how we chased it down today. We have got the ability and back ourselves to chase those kinds of scores. It was really pleasing to see the chase. Its a big shoe to fill, Polly has done it for a long time but Tim has all the attributes to become a great player. He is a great guy to have. "

MI will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

