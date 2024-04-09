[Watch] Arshdeep Singh's double strike sends both set batters back to the shed during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh applied the breaks to the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) scoring towards the end of their innings in Match 23 of IPL 2024 played in Mulanpur on Tuesday, April 9.

Both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad were well set, having already added 50 runs for the sixth wicket. They seemed set to explode with just four overs to go and that's exactly when Arshdeep struck with two timely breakthroughs.

Arshdeep Singh attempted a wide yorker which Samad tried to deposit over the covers. However, he could only get an outside edge as the ball went straight down the throat of the fielder at deep third.

Nitish Kumar Reddy then tried to hit a low full toss over long off, but couldn't clear the fielder as he didn't middle the ball. Arshdeep was ecstatic and so were the Punjab fielders as suddenly they had two new batters at the crease.

Here's the video of both dismissals:

The Sunrisers seemed well on their way to a 200-plus score when Samad and Nitish were going all guns blazing. However, PBKS' fightback led by Arshdeep ensured that the visitors were restricted to 182.

PBKS need another lower middle-order heist to win

PBKS seem to be in a situation similar to what they had in their previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) as they haven't been able to set a great platform for their chase.

Shikhar Dhawan (14), Jonny Bairstow (0) & Prabhsimran Singh (4) all failed to get going, which has put the Sunrisers in a dominant position. Sikandar Raza and Shashank Singh are currently trying to build a partnership with 92 runs needed off seven overs.

Shashank is fresh off a heroic knock and will need to replicate that with some support to get his team over the line once again.